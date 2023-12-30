One Bradenton restaurant doesn't want you dining alone on holidays

Patricia Lambert has been eating at Mean Dean’s since the restaurant first opened three years ago. She loved taking her husband, even after he was diagnosed with vascular dementia. It is also the place where she always takes her visiting family or friends. But Lambert’s husband died last August, so she was going to be alone for the first time this Thanksgiving. Her daughter urged her to fly out to Arizona to be with her family. Yet, despite buying an airline ticket, Lambert decided to stay home.