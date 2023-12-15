One dead and another critical after boat carrying migrants sinks

Stock photo: One person has died after a boat carrying migrants got into difficulty while crossing the Channel. (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a boat carrying migrants sank while crossing the Channel, the French coastguard has said.

At least 66 people had been on board the craft when it was spotted around five miles off the coast of Grand-Fort-Philippe at around 12.30am local time on Friday, Premar Manche, a French agency which monitors the Channel, said.

Rescue ships reached the boat around 30 minutes later and found people in the water and one of the boat's tubes was deflated.

One person on board was pronounced dead.

Another person was taken to Calais hospital by helicopter in a critical condition, the agency said.

The first passengers were rescued at about 1.15am local time with 66 people taken to safety in two other recovery vessels an hour later.

Passengers were taken to Calais for treatment and the coastguard said sea and air searches would continue.

Government minister Andrew Griffith said the confirmation of another migrant death in the English Channel showed why the crossing was "not a safe route" and why Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was "cracking down on the terrible trade of people traffickers".

The science minister, asked for his reaction on Sky News, said: "Well, we are just hearing it now, but all of these are tragic stories.

"It shows once again the importance of cracking down on the terrible trade of people traffickers in the Channel.

"It is not a safe route, it is not a safe crossing. People shouldn't need to do that.

"It is why it is really important that the Government is taking action through things like the Illegal Migration Bill (sic), through the proposals around Rwanda that we debated in Parliament earlier this year, to absolutely remove the incentive, break the economic model of people smugglers, so that we can stop this terrible trade."

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the Refugee Council, said: "This is yet another terrible and avoidable tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victim, the survivors and their loved ones.

"These appalling deaths are becoming too common and there is an urgent need to put in place safe routes so people don't have to take dangerous journeys across the world's busiest shipping lane.

"Instead, the Government is pushing ahead with its unworkable and unprincipled Rwanda plan as well as shutting down existing safe ways to get to the UK.

"People flee persecution and violence out of desperation, to find safety and protect their families. The Government must take action now and respond in a compassionate way to prevent future tragedies and protect human life."