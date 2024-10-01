One dead after being hit by two cars in Tamarac, deputies say

One person has died after being hit by two cars early Tuesday morning in Tamarac, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 a.m. deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and West McNab Road after reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies say a car hit the pedestrian knocking them to the ground, where they were then hit by a second car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO said the first driver that hit the victim remained on scene but did not indicate if the second driver did.

Due to a BSO’s traffic homicide investigation, traffic on West McNab Road between North University Drive and Northwest 83rd Avenue is affected. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.