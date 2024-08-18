One dead after bomb explodes in Tel Aviv, Israeli police say

One person has been killed after a bomb exploded in Tel Aviv, police say.

Israeli police were called to Lahi Street at around 8pm local time (6pm UK time) to reports of an explosion.

"It has been confirmed as a bomb explosion," a police spokesperson said.

"As a result of the explosion, one person - whose identity is still unknown - was killed, and another person was moderately injured.

"All investigative avenues are being explored."

The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment, the spokesperson added.

Graphic images claiming to show the immediate aftermath of the blast have been posted on social media - but remain unverified.

Others show debris on the streets and emergency workers at the scene.

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered in Hostages Square in the city to demand the return of the remaining captives still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Families of those still being held are calling for Israei Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation over the current hostage deal.

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak has demanded Mr Netanyahu be impeached over the hostages, writing on X: "His disobedience to the law at such a time justifies the declaration of impeachment. unfit!"

Separately, there were casualties after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon on Saturday and Sunday as ceasefire negotiations continue.