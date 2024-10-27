One dead, dozens injured after truck hits Israel bus stop

A man has died and 33 more have been injured after a truck hit a bus stop near an Israeli military base north of Tel Aviv, in what authorities are investigating as a suspected terror attack.

"A truck hit dozens of people who had disembarked at a bus stop. Eight of the wounded were trapped under the truck and others were lying and walking near it,” a medic for Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said.

Many of the injured were reportedly pensioners on a day trip to a nearby museum.

The driver of the truck, named as Rami Natur, an Arab Israeli from the town of Qalansawe in central Israel, was shot dead by a civilian at the scene.

The emergency services treated dozens of casualties [Reuters]

Emergency services were called to the Glilot Junction around 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on Sunday following reports of a truck ramming.

Yechiel Ben Moshe told the Ynet website: "We were a group of retirees going to Glilot to visit a museum and listen to a lecture."

"The bus parked, and people got off. A truck came from behind and I heard a huge noise from the truck.

"It drove toward us to run us over."

"Around me, everyone was injured and bleeding, and others were in shock. It looked like an accident at first, but then shots were fired at the terrorist."

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the police, called for the family of the suspected attacker to be deported from Israel.

Israel is already fighting its enemies on multiple fronts in Gaza and Lebanon.

But this attack raises a different question: how to keep its people safe from attackers already inside Israel, who use vehicles as weapons.

