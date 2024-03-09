One dead after fire engulfs Mesa mobile homes
Officials say one person is dead after a fire burned multiple mobile homes in Mesa early Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a mobile home community near McKellips Road and Center Street.
Officials say one person is dead after a fire burned multiple mobile homes in Mesa early Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a mobile home community near McKellips Road and Center Street.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Watch the moment, here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
A tourist in Puerto Rico dove into the water to cool off and, in a moment of terror, was blindsided by what shot out at him from behind like a torpedo.
Marco Bello/ReutersDonald Trump may have rage-posted his way through President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social, but his social media site crashed for many before Biden even entered the House chamber, with technical issues lingering for at least an hour before and into his remarks.Beginning shortly before 9 p.m. EST Thursday, outages numbered in the thousands, according to Downdetector. The outages peaked an hour later and then began to slowly resume back to normal, accordi
The president criticized the justices for overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling in 2022.
The "Late Show" host spotted a disgraced former Republican lawmaker back on the House floor.
The singer's ensemble showed more than a little skin as she took to the red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday
So much fashion, so little time.
Guests watched in shock as the two zookeepers navigated their way to safety after a mishap left them enclosed with the gorilla
His message did not exactly scream gender equality.
The reality star called one very famous woman “the C-word.”
Travis Kelce went the distance for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, once more for her Singapore show—and was rewarded handsomely for it.
A traumatic moment from Sheldon Cooper’s upbringing was just reframed on Young Sheldon. The incident in question was first alluded to in The Big Bang Theory Season 10, Episode 5, “The Hot Tub Contamination,” when Sheldon revealed to Penny why he always knocks three times before he enters a room: I was 13 years old, …
Republican frontrunner addressed his followers at his Palm Beach property
"The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there," royal biographer Catherine Mayer tells PEOPLE
‘Trump indicated to his staff that the 15 boxes were the only boxes that would be going to NARA and that there were no more, and he instructed an employee to tell one of his lawyers there were no more boxes,’ prosecutors write in filing
Megan Thee Stallion is currently in Japan and sharing updates on IG, including a look at her daring holiday wardrobe featuring a tiny cut-out leather bra top.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg fired back Friday at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) criticism that President Biden’s State of the Union address was “hyperpartisan” and “vitriolic.” During a Friday morning appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Buttigieg said some of Johnson’s comments were “literally false,” listing bipartisan legislation that Biden passed through Congress and signed…
Doug Emhoff didn't mince his words for the former president as he weighed in on why the current GOP front-runner is "unfit for office."
Former White House physician Ronny Jackson was quietly demoted from his rank of Rear Admiral after a scathing DOD investigation into allegations of misconduct