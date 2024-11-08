One dead following car crash in Moose Jaw

Police and SIRT are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday on Main Street in Moose Jaw. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Nov. 7, 2024.

Right before midnight, a vehicle crashed and rolled on the 1300 block of Main Street North near the Burger King.

The other two people in the vehicle were transported to hospital. One of the two was released and the other remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the circumstances behind the injuries due to Moose Jaw Police involvement prior to the collision. We don't know the nature of that involvement. Police are cooperating with SIRT but are not commenting at this time.

Meanwhile, Moose Jaw Police continue to investigate the reason behind the vehicle collision. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.