One dead following lawn mower accident in Winchester, police say
Authorities said around 4 p.m. Sunday, they received a report of a person who was possibly injured from an accident involving a zero-turn lawn mower on Burt Hill Road.
The loud engine of a lawn mower is not the sound you want to hear when you’re visiting a deceased loved one. But it's what families had to endure the morning of Mother's Day. They say it's a bittersweet sound because the grass should have been cut long ago. “I always visit her; it's like heartbreaking because you know they are all alone and there is just a lot of grass, trash like no one here to take care of it," says Alexis. This all started a few years ago, when neighbors first started noticing no one was cutting the grass or taking care of the headstones.
ROSEBUD, ALBERTA — The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track. Near that sign is another one telling would-be trespassers to stay off raceway property. That sign is riddled with bullet holes, a pockmarked symbol of an 11-year battle pitting local landowners against a motorsport family determined to realize a dream of world-class racing. The dream began in 2006 when Badlands Motorspo
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
A horrible tragedy has forever altered the lives of two families in the Indian city of Prayagraj.
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist.
Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two, vanished in 2020 on Mother's Day
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and killed in a violent slashing in the city's downtown Sunday morning.Officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. near Dalhousie and Shuter streets and located a man with serious injuries.Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said the victim, 50-year-old Jamie Richardson, had been slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon."The victim attended a clinic in the area and when he exited he was approached by the suspect," Marsman told reporte
Kailie A. Brackett denied killing Kim Neptune in April 2022 in a statement during her sentencing, and said the late woman's killer or killers could still be at large
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
It sounds like the start of a true crime documentary: a search for a missing man ends with his body found in the trailer of a truck. The twist, of course, is that the missing man had been driving that truck — and it's precisely where he was last spotted alive. For Brian Lush's family, it's a bizarre tragedy that they're now forced to cope with, after the remains of the 51-year-old trucker were discovered in his rig's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L., on the truck's way back home from Ontario. L
A fourth Indian national living in Canada has been charged in last year's killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of a temple in British Columbia.The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release Saturday that 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges."IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Nearly 40 years ago human remains were found on a beach in St. Johns County, Florida. This week, authorities identified those remains as a woman who was last seen by her family in 1968.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA convicted felon who was locked up in a U.S. prison for money-laundering is pulling the strings behind a sweeping Kremlin influence operation with ties to Russian intelligence, The Daily Beast has learned.Mira Terada—a 36-year-old Russian national who has also gone by the name Oksana Vovk—was arrested at Helsinki Airport in late 2018, two years after she was implicated in a cocaine-smuggling operation that stretched from Texas t
The driver was on the way to the Santa Pod Raceway for an event showcasing Japanese cars and motorbikes.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
The family of a man named Nathan continue to hold out hope as they mark the first anniversary of the day he went missing in Toronto.Nathan, 38, has Down syndrome. He grew up in Waterloo region and has been missing since May 12, 2023. He was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue W. in Toronto. His cellphone and wallet were left at home. There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.Nathan's cousin, Jason Babcock of Kitchener, told CBC News
One of the city's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods — Baby Point — could get a new name, as part of an ongoing city review that may designate the neighbourhood a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).Local resident David Rainsberry has been lobbying the city and his local councillor, Gord Perks (Parkdale—High Park), to have the name changed.The Baby family, after which the neighbourhood is named, owned slaves in the late 1700s and early 1800s and so, he said, is not worthy of being memorial
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey faces his second, distinct bribery and corruption trial in seven years starting Monday.