One dead as London-Singapore flight hit by turbulence

One person has been killed and several others injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London that was hit by severe turbulence.

The Singapore-bound Boeing 777-300ER was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local (08:00 GMT).

Flight SQ 321 was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew, the airline said in a statement.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.

The airline added that it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed.

Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency teams to the Suvarnabhumi Airport .

It is still unclear on as to what exactly happened on board the flight.

Turbulence is a fact of flying - however severe incidents like this are rare, and a bit of a bumpy flight is usually nothing to worry about.

Sometimes it can be predicted - and pilots are known to radio to each other to give advanced warnings - but it can also come out of nowhere. Even though it is a weather phenomenon, turbulence can happen anywhere and in any condition.

[PONGSAKORNR RODPHAI]

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.