One dead after major highway crash closed all lanes, troopers say
One dead after major highway crash closed all lanes, troopers say
One dead after major highway crash closed all lanes, troopers say
A Brampton, Ont., man says he was discriminated against by a driver of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Bus and abandoned at a border crossing, but after a Transit Windsor investigation, a city spokesperson says the allegations are unfounded. Kaanayo Nwachukwu says he "was dumped in the middle of nowhere" after taking the tunnel bus across the border and visiting the customs office in Canada."The only… crime I committed was being Black."Nwachukwu says he got late notice of his son's graduation date an
"No one could believe the four of us walked away with nothing more than a concussion, scratches, tetanus shots, and moose poop in our hair."
The parents of a teen driver involved in a fatal car accident in New York City last year have just been sentenced in connection to the teen victim’s death
At one time, electric vehicles appeared to be the way of the future, but as more information becomes available some vehicle manufacturers are changing their plans. Dr. Roland Lee with MacEwan University joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk more about what’s next for electric vehicles in Canada.
Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Video shot on Tuesday shows a boat off the New Hampshire coast, nearly capsizing after a breaching whale landed on it.
If your adventures into Toronto have been a disaster lately, you're not alone.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.
Glovertown RCMP say a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning resulted in a truck in flames in the middle of a roadway, killing two people and seriously injuring another. (CBC)A man and woman, both 62 years old, were killed and a 52-year-old man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in central Newfoundland on Thursday morning, say police. Glovertown RCMP said Wednesday they were called to the scene of a crash around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Route 320 near Hare Bay, about 65 kilometres from Gander.I
A driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Mississauga on Wednesday, one hitting a hydro pole and catching fire, Peel police say.The collision happened near the intersection of McLaughlin Road and Britannia Road West. Police said they were called to the area at about 3:30 p.m.Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, told reporters that the driver of the vehicle that hit the pole was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver remained at the scene and is co-oper
Although SUVs dominate the roads, there are still lots of great compact cars. Here are our favorite small cars that are practical and efficient but not boring.
Crew members were not wearing protective head gear at the time because they were "uncomfortable".
A breaching whale landed on a fishing boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, sending two boaters aboard flying into the water, according to footage of the wild incident that quickly went viral on social media.The humpback whale—judging from its distinctive dorsal fin shape—can be seen bursting from the water with its mouth open, crashing onto the boat’s stern as fish rain down around its head. The nose of the vessel shoots up and it rolls onto its port side, taking o
KATHMANDU (Reuters) -A small passenger plane belonging to Nepal's Saurya Airlines crashed and caught fire while taking off from the capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, killing 18 people on board and leaving one survivor, the captain, officials said. "Only the captain was rescued alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital," said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, spokesman for Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport. The 50-seater plane, carrying two crew members and 17 technicians, was heading for regular maintenance to Nepal's new Pokhara airport, which is equipped with aircraft maintenance hangars, the officials said.
Honda is bringing its E-Clutch motorcycle technology to the U.S., and it's launching the track-ready, 214-hp CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP on our shores.
The pilot is the only survivor of a tragic plane crash in Nepal and is currently hospitalized for treatment, BBC News reports.The Saurya Airlines test flight had 19 people on board, including technical staff and two crew members, all but the pilot perished. The country's aviation industry is criticized for its poor safety record, linked to unpredictable weather and inadequate regulations.
This dazzling assortment of engines without turbochargers or superchargers in sight includes everything from flat-sixes to V-8s to V-10s and V-12s.
Whether you’re a busy professional seeking comfortable transportation, a parent seeking reliability and low cost in a family vehicle, or an outdoor enthusiast needing off-road capability, the used SUV market offers a spectrum of options for less than $35,000. Edmunds’ experts are here to help with what they consider are the five best-value used SUVs in this price range. Mazda’s CX-50 stands out in this crowded and competitive category by being fun to drive and having an interior that rivals luxury models in materials and design.
In June, CNBC reported that Donald Trump called for eliminating the income tax and making up for the lost revenue with increased tariffs. In a country that imports $1 trillion more than it exports...
Unless your muffler is currently scraping the pavement, the only parts of your car that should consistently touch the road are your tires. The tires must always be in good working condition to ensure...