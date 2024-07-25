One dead after major highway crash closed all lanes, troopers say

The Daily Beast

A breaching whale landed on a fishing boat off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, sending two boaters aboard flying into the water, according to footage of the wild incident that quickly went viral on social media.The humpback whale—judging from its distinctive dorsal fin shape—can be seen bursting from the water with its mouth open, crashing onto the boat’s stern as fish rain down around its head. The nose of the vessel shoots up and it rolls onto its port side, taking o