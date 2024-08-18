One dead, one injured in shooting Saturday night in Northeast Kansas City

A man was found shot to death and another injured after a shooting in Northeast Kansas City Saturday afternoon.

Police were called around 4:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Maple Boulevard in Pendleton Heights. about shots fired into a vehicle that left the area. A few minutes later another call came in about a shooting at Smart Avenue and Bales Avenue where they found two male shooting victims, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

One victim was found in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. The other was outside and was last listed in stable condition at the hospital. Detectives canvassed both areas of witnesses and processed evidence, according to the release.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 94th homicide in 2024, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, Kansas City had recorded 130 homicides.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted through TIPS.