One dead and pair in hospital after stabbing in south London

A man in his 60s has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in south London.

Officers were called at about 10.40am on Sunday with reports of a number of people stabbed in East Street, Walworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were found with injuries, and one man died at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and inform his family, police said.

The other two, a man and woman, have been taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, police added.

Siraj, 46, who lives locally and did not wish to give his surname, said he was walking through East Street Market, in Walworth, when he saw police cars and ambulances going past.

He followed them and found two injured people lying on the ground in the market.

Market tables were seen behind the police cordon (James Weech/PA)

“It was terrifying,” he said, adding he felt lucky the victims were not him or his children.

He added the area had “always been safe”, but now he was worried.

“I feel unsafe to send my kids to school now,” he said.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although inquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.

Forensic officers at work in East Street (James Weech/PA)

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism. Inquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from specialist crime.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, quoting reference 2690/10nov.