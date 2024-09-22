One dead after planes collide mid-air outside Los Angeles

Two aircraft collided mid-air north of Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The department responded at 1:20pm to two downed plans in the city of Lancaster.

AIRCRAFTs DOWN | FS117 | 47th E & Ave F | 60th E & Ave G | #Lancaster | Single Engine Cessna, Mid Air collision. | At approx. 1:20 p.m., #LACoFD units responded to 2 downed planes. 1 pilot pronounced DOA, one pilot reported no injuries. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 22, 2024

One pilot was pronounced dead on arrival, and the other reported no injuries, according to officials.

One of the planes involved was a single-engine Cessna aircraft, per the LACFD.

One of the damaged aircraft landed on Avenue G near 60th Street East, and the other landed near Avenue F and 46th Street East, approximately two miles away, officials told KTLA.

The California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and LACFD are on the scene investigating the incident.

An NBC Los Angeles image from the scene of the crash shows what appears to be a vintage military aircraft with a red star on its tail.