One dead as Royal Navy Merlin helicopter ditches in the Channel

A member of Royal Navy personnel has died after a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel while conducting a night-flying exercise with HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter, favoured by Royal Marines for rapid deployment, crashed into the English Channel close to Dorset on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Royal Navy said: “It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

“Our thoughts are with the family – who have been informed – and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

“The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of a member of the Royal Navy after a Merlin helicopter ditched in the English Channel.

He said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.”

The Royal Navy said the helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday night during the training exercise with the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

Sir Keir paid tribute to the ship’s company “particularly those involved in the search-and-rescue operation”.

Defence Secretary John Healey offered his condolences (PA Wire)

Defence Secretary John Healey described the news of the death as “truly dreadful” and promised “a full investigation” into how the fatal accident happened.

While on a visit to HMS Diamond in Portsmouth, he told reporters: “I use dreadful because this is what everyone connected to the armed forces, news of personnel in service dying and all my thoughts and the thoughts of those in the wider navy I’ve been with today are with the family, the friends and the close colleagues of the one we’ve lost today.”

The recently upgraded MK4 helicopter features several modifications for use by the Royal Marines like a fast roping beam for the rapid deployment of special forces from the main cabin door.

Navy Lookout reports the Mk4 has an exceptional safety record, with the last accident being a heavy landing at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan in 2010 while in RAF service.