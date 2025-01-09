One dead after shooting involving Glendale officers, another person hurt
One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after an incident led to a shooting involving Glendale police officers overnight.
One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after an incident led to a shooting involving Glendale police officers overnight.
Emmarae Gervasi disappeared from Suffolk County, N.Y., on Dec. 8
A "violent predator" who groomed a 15-year-old girl online has been jailed for trying to murder her in the street. Ellis Dismore, 24, was sentenced to 43 years in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday for attempted murder and more than 20 other offences against young girls. Cleveland Police said Dismore, from Middlesbrough, had sent threatening and disturbing voice messages to members of the girl's family after he had groomed her online.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they cycled on a rural New Jersey road pleaded not guilty to the indictment Tuesday after turning down a prosecution offer of 35 years in prison.
Police believe Herb Baumeister targeted gay men and buried at least 25 victims on $1 million Indiana estate in the 1990s
When three young people walked into Jerry Sorani's jewelry store wearing dark hoodies and masks, he knew immediately what they were there for — that's when his instincts kicked in."I did not even think about it," he told CBC Toronto, thinking back to the October incident. "I just got up and said, no, it's not going to happen here."While one of the three intruders took out a hammer and started smashing into a display case, Sorani says he jumped off his work bench, grabbed a plastic broom handle a
Rebecca Westergaard Rigney was reportedly attacked by pigs "roaming" near her home during the holidays, according to reports
Aiden Pleterski, the self-styled "crypto king" accused in Ontario of defrauding investors out of tens of millions of dollars, has been arrested and faces multiple charges in an alleged case of intimate partner violence, CBC News has learned.A charge sheet filed in a Newmarket, Ont., court shows police arrested Pleterski, 26, on Monday. He faces seven new charges, including assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats, in connection with a series of alleged incidents all involving a woman i
The former Cleveland Browns tight end had cited brain injuries from football in his attempt to have his prison sentence reduced by two years.
CALGARY — Police in Calgary have laid more charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a newcomer to Canada whose family he was volunteering to help.
Meagan Ann Dixon, 44, is charged with murder, child endangerment and multiple counts of cruelty to animals in connection to the slayings.
There are mental health concerns for the accused in the Boxing Day death of a nine-year-old girl, his lawyer noted Wednesday as the Calgary man made his first court appearance.Duane Arlen John Nepoose, 30, is accused of fleeing police in a stolen minivan after robbing a pharmacy in the southwest community of Millrise around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 26. After the minivan weaved through traffic while speeding, Nepoose blew through a red light and crashed into two vehicles at Macleod Trail and Southland D
Corey Pritchett Jr. allegedly kidnapped two women from a bowling center in Houston in November before relocating to Dubai
Authorities say two bodies have been found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue aircraft at a South Florida airport.
A woman who managed to briefly halt the fatal attack on Ahmad Al Marrach is testifying at the trial of one of four teens accused of killing the 16-year-old boy outside a Halifax mall last spring.On the second day of the trial in Nova Scotia youth court, Melanie Adolph said she had been shopping with her two children at the Halifax Shopping Centre on the afternoon of April 22, 2024, and had just returned to her car when she noticed a commotion in the parkade.She put her children in the car, told
A jury in Perth, Ont., is set to begin deliberating the fate of two men accused of killing Hell's Angels recruit Greg Slewidge in nearby Beckwith Township more than four years ago.Crown prosecutors allege Michael Clairoux and Lee Marazzo planned and carried out the killing of the 39-year-old at a legal marijuana grow-op on Sept. 24, 2020.They were each charged with first-degree murder in January 2022 and have pleaded not guilty.The court case has centred on high-definition surveillance footage a
LANGFORD, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia say officers have seized more than $1.7 million worth of contraband tobacco after executing a search warrant at a property in Langford.
The lawyer for a woman who encouraged an assault on her boyfriend that led to murder should be released from jail on a time-served sentence, her lawyer argued Tuesday. Laura Lavorato, 46, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of her then-boyfriend Shawn McCormack, 34, following a trial in November. Lavorato's friend Devon Shedrick, who fatally shot McCormack, was found guilty of first-degree murder. While Shedrick received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, Lavorato's se
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico are offering state protection to famed regional Mexican singer Natanael Cano and other artists after a drug cartel in northern Mexico publicly threatened them, prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press.
Austin Simpkins allegedly did not try to stop Shannon Elliott's abuse of his son, Turner
Darylnn Washington was identified as the woman who was found dead in an abandoned Detroit house in June 2006