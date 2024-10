One dead after shooting in Markham, police say

York police said they responded to a call near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 6 p.m. (Greg Ross/CBC - image credit)

A person is dead after a shooting in Markham on Saturday evening, York police say.

Police said they responded to a call near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victim, an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

Police could not say whether the victim was found in a residence.

No suspect information has been released.