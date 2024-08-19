One dead in shooting near South Carolina-North Carolina border involving several people

A 20-year-old has died after a shooting Sunday in the Loris area involving several people, police say.

Anari “Nari” As-Sabur, of Loris, died at a local hospital Monday from injuries he received in the shooting near Wright Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden in an email.

Horry County Police responded around 6 p.m. to a shooting near the South Carolina/North Carolina border involving several individuals, according to a police report.

Two victims were transported in personal vehicles, the report said. The condition of the other person shot was not known.

Additional details about the shooting were unavailable. It is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.