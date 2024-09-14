One dead after shooting outside of Arundel Mills Mall

CBC

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.RCMP held a news conference Friday in Dartmouth where they announced an arrest in the death of 55-year-old Esther Jones.Police said Dale Allen Toole, 54, was tracked to Texas and deported to Canada. He was arrested Wednesday when he landed in Toronto.RCMP said Toole's deportation was not related to Jones's death. They said he was about to board a flight to Merida, Mex