One dead after shooting outside of Arundel Mills Mall
Dallas middle school student Jonathan Ayala was walking in the grass when a car veered off the road and hit him, police said
Susan Smith was served a life sentence after the 1994 murder of her sons. Now, she's eligible for parole in November 2024
Claudette and Major Melvin were killed on March 22 in Fort Lauderdale
One employee is seen holding the suspect back at a Panera location in Glendale, Colorado, while another bonks him four times with a metal pizza peel.
Prosecutors say Sandra Hernandez-Cazares was ‘severely intoxicated’ when she parked the car near her apartment and mother and daughter lost consciousness in the extreme summer heat
Alberta RCMP have arrested a suspect who had been on the run for more than a month after a fatal shooting in Rocky View County.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was one of the two men RCMP say were involved in the killing of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.At a media update Friday evening, RCMP Chief Supt. Roberta McKale said Strawberry was taken into custody on the O'Chiese First Nation, about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday by members o
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — A hunter in northeastern Wisconsin discovered the skeletal remains of a 3-year-old boy who vanished in February, police confirmed Friday.
A woman in Austria was found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine ($886.75) for grossly negligent homicide. The victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus, according to Austrian news agency APA.
Twelve members of a gang are sentenced for flooding a town with Class A drugs.
The second person charged comes as part of a “continuing investigation” into sexual activity at the Durham County Detention Center.
OTTAWA — After 45 days of evidence and legal arguments the criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is finally at an end.
Seventeen months after losing his dad, Christopher Reeve, to heart failure, Will's mother, Dana, died of cancer. Here's what happened to the young teen next
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.RCMP held a news conference Friday in Dartmouth where they announced an arrest in the death of 55-year-old Esther Jones.Police said Dale Allen Toole, 54, was tracked to Texas and deported to Canada. He was arrested Wednesday when he landed in Toronto.RCMP said Toole's deportation was not related to Jones's death. They said he was about to board a flight to Merida, Mex
The father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four at Apalachee High School filed a motion to be separated from other inmates.
BEIJING (AP) — Starting next year, China will raise its retirement age for workers, which is now among the youngest in the world's major economies, in an effort to address its shrinking population and aging work force.
"This result has genuinely made children safer," says Cambridgeshire Police.
ATLANTA (AP) — The 14-year-old who is accused of killing four people in a Sept. 4 shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia started school two weeks late and then was absent for nine more days before the shooting, investigators said Friday.
MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have been sentenced to fines and community service after accepting plea deals.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division discovered some 21,000 secretly-made videos of people in intimate actions during their stays at Rhett Riviere’s rental properties in Aiken, a lawsuit says.
A nighttime gun battle resulted in more than 20 bullet holes shattering the front windows of a Toronto apartment building, sending an 18-year-old to hospital. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, residents in the building are startled and upset.