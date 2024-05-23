One dead, three critically injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle

The Canadian Press

STE. ROSE DU LAC, Man. — It could have been a really big mess, but police say there were no injuries after a Manitoba woman allegedly stole a septic truck and at one point veered into oncoming traffic with officers in pursuit. RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., say they received a report on Monday morning that the truck had been stolen from Ebb and Flow First Nation and was last seen on Provincial Road 278. An officer en route to the call saw the truck go through a stop sign where the road met High