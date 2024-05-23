One dead, three critically injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle
One dead, three critically injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle
One dead, three critically injured in crash involving a stolen vehicle
Police have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario over the long weekend as details of the incident emerge. The Ontario Provincial Police's collision reconstruction team is piecing together what happened, spokesman Bill Dickson said Wednesday. Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. "We can’t speculat
They're way more complex than I thought.
“She was too young to know when a stranger asks you how you are, you’re supposed to say, ‘I’m fine,’ and move on.”
Windsor police have charged a driver after a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian walking his dog. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Monday to the 200 block of Parent Avenue for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. According to police, the 26-year-old man was in-line skating with his dog when he was "hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300.""Just prior to the collision, the victim and the motorist had reportedly engaged in a heated argument. Subsequently, the motorist turned his vehicle aro
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the turboprop aircraft was still on the ground at a Texas military base, the Air Force said Tuesday.
STE. ROSE DU LAC, Man. — It could have been a really big mess, but police say there were no injuries after a Manitoba woman allegedly stole a septic truck and at one point veered into oncoming traffic with officers in pursuit. RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., say they received a report on Monday morning that the truck had been stolen from Ebb and Flow First Nation and was last seen on Provincial Road 278. An officer en route to the call saw the truck go through a stop sign where the road met High
CALGARY — WestJet has its eye on a number of used aircraft it hopes to add to its fleet to offset delays on pending aircraft deliveries from Boeing, the CEO of the Calgary-based carrier said.
In Vicki Wagner's family, it's simply referred to as "the tragedy."Almost 100 years ago, placid Balsam Lake, in the heart of the Kawarthas, was the scene of one of the worst pleasure craft disasters in provincial history: 11 boys and young men drowned when their oversized canoe capsized, in the dark waters, far from shore.Only four of the paddlers survived — including Wagner's grandfather, 15-year-old Leonard O'Hara."Tears were in his eyes when I asked him (about the tragedy)," she recalled duri
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The adult children of an Idaho man accused of killing their mother and his girlfriend's two young kids testified in his defense this week, saying their mother's health was declining before she died.
(Bloomberg) -- China signaled it’s ready to unleash tariffs as high as 25% on imported cars with large engines, as trade tensions escalate with the US and European Union.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Rallies Anew After Rosy Forecast Shows AI Boom Is StrongCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashOne Dead After Singapore Air Flight Hit By Severe TurbulenceThe China Chamber of Commerce to the EU said it was informed abo
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and injured by a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) vehicle in the city's Downtown Eastside early Tuesday. The collision on East Hastings Street happened less than three weeks after a VPD officer was fined for careless driving, after his speeding cruiser hit and seriously injured a pedestrian in September 2022 less than three blocks away from Tuesday's collision. In the latest incident, a man was struck whil
DETROIT (AP) — Cars, trucks and SUVs in the U.S. keep getting older, hitting a record average age of 12.6 years in 2024 as people hang on to their vehicles largely because new ones cost so much.
A 20-year-old was charged with multiple crimes following the deadly crash.
(Bloomberg) -- Cheap electric vehicles from China are already pushing into Europe, undercutting one of the region’s biggest industries. BYD Co., which overtook Tesla Inc. late last year as the biggest global EV maker, is about to raise the stakes.Most Read from BloombergThese Flight Routes Suffer the World’s Worst TurbulenceNvidia Delivers on AI Hype, Igniting $140 Billion Stock RallyCiti Trader Got 711 Warning Messages Before Sparking Flash CrashOne Dead After Singapore Air Flight Hit By Severe
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have opened an investigation into how Matthew Perry received the supply of ketamine that killed him, police said Tuesday.
BANGKOK (AP) — A Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence over the Indian Ocean and descended 6,000 feet (around 1,800 meters) in about three minutes, the carrier said Tuesday. A British man died and authorities said dozens of passengers were injured, some severely.
Another said everyone not wearing a seatbelt on the plane was ‘launched immediately into the ceiling’.
Mica Miller was found dead in North Carolina in April from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office says
Ever watch "Grease" or "American Graffiti" and think, "whoa, those older cars are super cool and super classic! Wonder if I could ever buy one." The good news is that you actually can and it's not...
The federal government has announced a range of measures meant to curb rising auto thefts. It comes after a national summit to address what government and police describe as a growing international concern. Following that summit, convened by Ottawa, it earmarked money toward potential solutions in last month's federal budget. Here's what you need to know about how Ottawa is hoping to stop thieves in their tracks. How big of a problem has auto theft become? An analysis of police data from across