One dead and two injured in shooting at downtown Columbus parking garage

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Columbus, according to authorities.

Columbus police said they were dispatched around 12:16 a.m. to a parking garage in the 1000 block of Broadway where they found a man lying in the parking garage with gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Quentin Scott Jr., who was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:57 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Police said two other people were shot during the incident and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both were listed in stable condition Sunday, according to police.

Warrants were issued for Brandon Day, 21, for his involvement in Scott’s death, according to police.

Day is now in custody, according to police. Police said more arrests are expected.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Cpl. B. Jackson at 706-225-4409 or bobbyjackson@columbusga.org.