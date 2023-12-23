One dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in the North Valley

CBC

Two separate shootings in Toronto late Friday and early Saturday have left two people dead, police said.At 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to reports of gunshots near Danforth and Woodbine avenues, according to a post on X Saturday morning.A man in his 40s had been shot and was rushed to hospital, where police say he died.Police do not yet have a suspect description or direction of travel available at this time.On the other side of the city, police said they responded to a shooti