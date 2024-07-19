One dead after 'very loaded' migrant boat struggles in English Channel

One person has died after a boat carrying migrants crossed into "difficulty" overnight in the English Channel.

French authorities said 86 people were on board and "refused to be helped" when patrol boat PSP Cormoran spotted the vessel before disaster struck.

At about 12.58am this morning, people began to fall from the boat - described as "very loaded" by the maritime prefecture - and the rescue teams approached.

The patrol saw five people in the sea and "immediately" pulled them aboard, while all 86 migrants were transferred to their boat.

Rescuers noticed one of the people on board the boat was unresponsive. First aid was given "immediately" until a medical team could be flown to the patrol by helicopter.

The person was pronounced dead shortly later, while the 85 rescued migrants were taken to Calais and supported by rescuers.

Second death in three days

The incident came after one person died when a boat carrying 72 migrants deflated in the Channel on Wednesday afternoon.

The maritime prefecture said 59 people were brought on board the PSP Cormoran, including an unconscious person who could not be resuscitated by the medical team.

A British vessel, the Border Force Ranger, also saved 13 people from the water, and both ships took the group of people to Calais.

The French coastguard added it continued to search the scene until nightfall and no further people were found in the water.

The Home Office denied there had been a change in policy amid reports the Border Force vessel had returned migrants to Calais for the first time ever.

It is understood the migrants were brought to the French port at the request of the French, and that rescued people are routinely taken to the closest safe port by UK vessels under the country's international maritime obligations.