One Fair Wage Bill set to nix subminimum wage for tip earners if passed
One Fair Wage Bill set to nix subminimum wage for tip earners if passed
One Fair Wage Bill set to nix subminimum wage for tip earners if passed
OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made "negligent misrepresentations" that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production. The co
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family
The House speaker said "steady hands are at the wheel" as America's leaders work together to address the issue.
The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton, showed off her athletic frame as she holidayed at Eden Rock in St Barthes with her husband and three children - see photos
Psychologist and author Mary L. Trump — an outspoken critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump — took to social media Tuesday night to rebuke what “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had to say about this year’s presidential race. Stewart made his return to the program Monday, hosting for the first time since 2015, and took the opportunity to express what he thought was a fair comparison ...
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
"This is what people do, they break up when things get hard."
She brought Ben Affleck along as her date to celebrate.
Former President Barack Obama gave his two cents about former President Donald Trump's threat to not help European allies.
Prince Harry reportedly avoided being "in the same room" as Queen Camilla while visiting King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.
“After every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side,” he gushed about his wife before asking for $47.
Attending a screening of "Madame Web" in Mexico City, Dakota stunned in a blood-red vintage Luis Estevez gown with a plunging neckline and Messika diamonds.
Raw feelings evident as former speaker holds court on Capitol Hill as a private citizen for the first time
Russia and China on Wednesday accused the United States and Britain of illegally attacking military sites used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to launch missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood and UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward countered that the Houthi attacks are illegal, and their “proportionate and legal action” against the Yemen rebels are being taken in self-defense.
Moscow is allegedly ready for a "political and diplomatic" end to its war against Ukraine, but only with the occupied territories in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a speech in the State Duma on Feb. 14, according to Russian media.
The "Tonight Show" host let the ex-president's second son have it.
A new survey also revealed how often the average Brit has sex in a year.
Fans of the warehouse's food court have already expressed their concern over the potential new addition.