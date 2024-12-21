One in five four-year-olds wants a smartphone for Christmas

Just over a fifth of four-year-olds have asked their parents for a smartphone this Christmas, a study has found.

The survey of parents showed that 21 per cent of children aged four and five had asked for a phone that would enable them to access social media and the internet. That equates to some three million children at the start of primary school.

By the age of nine, it has risen to 37 per cent, and among all under-11s, just under a third (29 per cent) have asked for a smartphone this Christmas, even though the age at which they can access the main social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok is 13.

The survey by pollsters Opinium of 1,000 parents of school-age children was conducted for EE, which in August became the first major telecoms firm to advise parents not to give their primary school children smartphones and instead buy them “brick” or feature phones allowing them only to text and call.

The company said that there was increasing evidence that parents were taking up the guidance with one in six (17 per cent) of parents saying they were resisting the demands of their children and would instead give them “brick” phones.

Alex Cornett, a director at EE, said: “Children under the age of 13 should not be using social media at all, and we’d encourage parents to use parental controls, as well as a family-sharing app like Google Family Link or Apple Family Sharing, to keep a watchful eye on where their children are going online.”

Ofcom, the online safety regulator, found in April that one-quarter of three- to seven-year-olds have a smartphone, up from a fifth the previous year. It rose to 59 per cent of eight- to 11-year-olds and 95 per cent of 12- to 15-year-olds.

An international survey of 10,000 parents, including 2,000 in the UK, found that more than half regretted handing over a smartphone to their child.

They felt it impeded family engagement, hindered children’s sleep, reduced their physical exercise and limited time socialising with their friends.

Ofcom is introducing a draft children’s code as part of the Online Safety Act to ensure they are not exposed to harmful content. But leading peers and campaigners have warned that its draft proposals do not go far enough and fail to enforce minimum age limits on social media sites, which are generally pitched at 13.

The scale of the problem was revealed last month by Ofcom research which suggested that more than a fifth of children aged eight to 17 who were on social media had lied about their age to gain access to a platform.

It showed, for example, that 25 per cent of eight-year-olds with a social media profile were on at least one platform that had a user age of 16 plus and 14 per cent were on those with a user age of 18-plus.

Jon Higham, the online safety policy director at Ofcom, told The Telegraph: “What we see is 22 per cent of children are online with a profile which suggests they’re an adult because at the moment all too many platforms basically let children self-certify how old they are.

“It doesn’t take a genius to work out that children are going to lie about their age. So we think there’s a big issue there.”

Mr Higham said Ofcom would be setting out next month what social media platforms would need to do to verify children’s age. He said the regulator would be expecting them to use age verification technology that was “highly accurate and effective”.

“The sort of thing that we might look to is some of this facial age and estimation technology that we see companies bringing in now, which we think is really pretty good at determining who is a child and who is an adult,” he said.

“So we’re going to be looking to drive out the use of that sort of content, so platforms can determine who’s a child and who isn’t, and then put in place extra protections for kids to stop them seeing toxic content.”

Ofcom will have powers to fine tech firms that fail to protect children from online harms up to 10 per cent of their global turnover – equivalent to £10 billion for Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – and also jail executives for up to two years for persistent breaches of the law.