One in five want to start their own side hustle or business

More than one in five Brits want to start their own business or side hustle, according to research. And a third of those want to make the leap within the next two years. Becoming your own boss and having more flexibility (both 40 per cent) are the top factors for leaving behind the 9 to 5 and focusing on going it alone. The poll of 2,000 adults found others valued more independence (35 per cent) and a better work-life balance (35 per cent). The research was commissioned by AXA as part of its Startup Angel competition, where entrants can win two top prizes of £25,000 in funding plus mentoring from successful entrepreneurs.