One found dead on migrant boat near Calais

Sky News
·2 min read

One person has been found dead near Calais after a small boat attempted to cross the Channel from France to the UK overnight, according to French authorities.

Another 34 people were rescued and taken to emergency services after a vessel got into trouble.

According to the French coastguard, there are several boats still at sea.

Small boat crossings are at a record high for this time of year, and there have been a series of deaths reported in recent weeks.

According to UK statistics, 1,500 people crossed the world's busiest shipping lane in the week ending 21 July on 27 boats, meaning an average of between 55 and 56 people cross per vessel.

And 1,007 people in 33 boats were prevented from crossing over the same period.

In total, more than 15,000 people have made the crossing this year.

According to the French coastguard, the rescue started at around 5.30am, when they found the boat in trouble.

Those on board asked for assistance. The coastguard found a person unconscious when they reached the boat.

They were later declared dead, having been taken to hospital.

Read more:
Small boat crossings in 2024 pass 15,000
Almost 12,000 people smuggling ads removed
Four people die during migrant crossing attempt

Despite the 34 people being rescued from the boat and the one person who died, the coastguard said several people remained on the small vessel and were being monitored as it was decided interrupting them would risk injury or knocking them into the water.

After the general election and change in government, the UK's approach to tackling illegal migration changed.

Sir Keir Starmer scrapped the Rwanda deportation scheme, and is instead trying to work with other countries to prevent people making the journeys in the first place.

He has announced an £84m package of aid funding for African and Middle Eastern countries to tackle migration "at source".

The prime minister mentioned migration in phone calls with both President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar this weekend.

On the conversation with Mr Kagame, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "They discussed their shared commitment to continue working together on solutions to tackle illegal migration.

"They agreed that it is a pressing global challenge, and breaking the business model of criminal gangs who profit from people's suffering must be the priority."

And on the discussion with the Qatari leader, the spokesperson said: "The Emir welcomed the prime minister's early action to tackle illegal migration saying it is a global challenge to be approached in collaboration."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris camp responds to Trump telling Christians they 'don't have to vote again' if he gets elected

    As former President Donald Trump wrapped his nearly 75-minute speech on Friday night, he delivered a final pitch to the Christian conservative crowd, saying if they vote for him on Election Day, they would never be obligated to vote again. "I don't care how, but you have to get out and vote," Trump said at Turning Point Action's Believers Summit in West Palm Beach. The Harris campaign is characterizing Trump's comment that if Christians vote this one time they won't have to do it anymore as a "vow to end democracy."

  • Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

    Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public view for the first time since it sustained damage in the July 13 assassination attempt.The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention, with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude b

  • Kamala Harris’ VP Frontrunner Accused of Sex Harassment Cover-up

    One of the frontrunners to be Kamala Harris’ VP pick has been accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal and being too insecure to be “second under a woman.”Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, has consistently topped lists of potential running mates for the Democratic nominee-apparent, someone who had previously shown no hint of providing material for Republicans to latch on to.But now a Democrat running to be Pennsylvania’s state treasurer has launched an attack on Go

  • Kamala Harris doesn't scare Republicans, but Mark Kelly absolutely should

    Republicans are giddy about crushing Kamala Harris in November. They need to get a grip. Particularly if she chooses AZ Sen. Mark Kelly as her VP.

  • Major Shifts Beneath the Surface in a New Trump-Harris Poll

    After all the political tumult of the last month, Thursday’s latest New York Times/Siena College poll is full of findings unlike any we’ve seen this cycle, with one exception: who leads the presidential race. The poll found Donald Trump ahead of Kamala Harris by 1 percentage point, 48% to 47%, among likely voters. Other than the name of the Democratic candidate, “Trump +1” is a result that could have been from any other Times/Siena poll before President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate. Sign up for

  • J.D. Vance Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Disgusting’ for ‘Cat Ladies’ Clap Back

    J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.

  • When is Trump's 'big boy press conference'? His campaign deflected when I asked.

    Donald Trump is as thin-skinned a politician as America has ever seen. Voters should get a chance to see that and to judge it for themselves.

  • J.D. Vance ‘Couch’ Story Finally Makes Appearance on Fox

    The embarrassing, baseless gossip that Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance had sex with a couch was alluded to in passing on Fox News Friday night for the first time, making for a bit of an amusing—if not awkward—moment on the right-wing channel.Vance’s rollout as Donald Trump’s running mate has been largely viewed as less than ideal, thanks in part to his controversial comments about women and voting. In addition, scores of memes have imagined Vance’s relationship with furniture,

  • In JD Vance Country, an Addiction Scourge That Won’t Go Away

    POMEROY, Ohio — Sitting in a KFC restaurant in the former coal-mining town of Pomeroy, Ohio, a few hours before JD Vance addressed the Republican National Convention, Curtis Ramsey, 18, recalled the first time he heard the Ohio senator’s name. It was last month, he said, in the Washington office of another Ohio Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan. Ramsey, who had never been to a big city or flown on an airplane before, was in the capital with two filmmakers seeking to draw attention to a new documentary

  • Trump will no longer send out his statements of worth

    A fraud monitor says Trump 'does not intend to develop any estimations of value' from now on. Past net-worth statements earned him a $454M penalty.

  • Trump has awakened a spirit of hope in people like me | Opinion

    Donald Trump has renewed the faith of forgotten Americans | Letters to the editor

  • Harris holds her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

    PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris used her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats' likely White House nominee to excoriate the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as determined to roll back Americans' freedoms.

  • Tammy Duckworth Slams Trump’s Alleged Comments About Disabled Americans

    This week, the former president’s nephew claimed that the former president told him disabled Americans “should just die.”

  • Three ways Trump is trying to end the Harris honeymoon

    Kamala Harris is riding a wave of momentum, but Republicans sense vulnerabilities they can exploit.

  • Wisconsin Republicans ask voters to take away governor's power to spend federal money

    Wisconsin Republicans are asking voters to take away the governor's power to unilaterally spend federal money, a reaction to the billions of dollars that flowed into the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Number of Americans who say US ready for female president dipping: Survey

    Since 2015, the number of Americans who say they are ready for a female president has dropped by nine points, according to a new Times/SAY24 poll from YouGov poll. The survey, conducted after President Biden dropped out of the race, was designed to assess the electorate’s beliefs surrounding “gender bias,” and Vice President Harris’s chances…

  • Russian soldiers are relying heavily on their personal cellphones to wage war in Ukraine even though it risks getting them killed

    Former US military officers say this trend speaks to a lack of communication options and that it makes them vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.

  • Donald Trump touts his wound and goes after Kamala Harris in speech

    At the Believers Summit hosted by Turning Point Action, former President Donald Trump said he took the last bandage off his ear today, for this crowd. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)

  • Strike in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 12 and threatens to spark a wider war

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A rocket strike Saturday at a soccer field killed at least 12 children and teens, Israeli authorities said, in the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country's northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. It raised fears of a broader regional war.

  • Maggie Haberman explains why Trump won’t commit to debate with Harris

    Senior political correspondent for the New York Times and CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman talks about why former President Donald Trump won’t commit to a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.