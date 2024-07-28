One found dead on migrant boat near Calais

One person has been found dead near Calais after a small boat attempted to cross the Channel from France to the UK overnight, according to French authorities.

Another 34 people were rescued and taken to emergency services after a vessel got into trouble.

According to the French coastguard, there are several boats still at sea.

Small boat crossings are at a record high for this time of year, and there have been a series of deaths reported in recent weeks.

According to UK statistics, 1,500 people crossed the world's busiest shipping lane in the week ending 21 July on 27 boats, meaning an average of between 55 and 56 people cross per vessel.

And 1,007 people in 33 boats were prevented from crossing over the same period.

In total, more than 15,000 people have made the crossing this year.

According to the French coastguard, the rescue started at around 5.30am, when they found the boat in trouble.

Those on board asked for assistance. The coastguard found a person unconscious when they reached the boat.

They were later declared dead, having been taken to hospital.

Despite the 34 people being rescued from the boat and the one person who died, the coastguard said several people remained on the small vessel and were being monitored as it was decided interrupting them would risk injury or knocking them into the water.

After the general election and change in government, the UK's approach to tackling illegal migration changed.

Sir Keir Starmer scrapped the Rwanda deportation scheme, and is instead trying to work with other countries to prevent people making the journeys in the first place.

He has announced an £84m package of aid funding for African and Middle Eastern countries to tackle migration "at source".

The prime minister mentioned migration in phone calls with both President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar this weekend.

On the conversation with Mr Kagame, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "They discussed their shared commitment to continue working together on solutions to tackle illegal migration.

"They agreed that it is a pressing global challenge, and breaking the business model of criminal gangs who profit from people's suffering must be the priority."

And on the discussion with the Qatari leader, the spokesperson said: "The Emir welcomed the prime minister's early action to tackle illegal migration saying it is a global challenge to be approached in collaboration."