One half of world-famous gay penguin couple dies

Sphen the gentoo penguin - one half of a world-famous same-sex "power couple" - has died in Australia, aged 11.

He and his partner Magic shot to global stardom in 2018 when they fell in love at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, later adopting and raising two chicks.

Their romance has inspired a Mardi Gras float, been referenced in Australia's education syllabus, and even featured in the Netflix series Atypical.

The Sea Life Sydney Aquarium said Sphen had an "immeasurable" impact around the world as a symbol of equality and a conduit for the conservation cause.

The penguin's health had deteriorated in the days leading up to his death, and the aquarium's veterinary team made the difficult decision earlier this month to euthanise Sphen to end his pain and discomfort.

An investigation into the cause of his decline is underway.

"The loss of Sphen is heartbreaking to the penguin colony, the team, and everyone who has been inspired or positively impacted by Sphen and Magic's story," the aquarium's general manager Richard Dilly said in a statement.

"We want to take this opportunity to reflect and celebrate Sphen's life, remembering what an icon he was."

A sub-Antarctic species, gentoo penguins on average live between 12 and 13 years and are famously romantic monogamists.

Magic, 8, has been taken to see Sphen's body to help the penguin understand his partner will not return.

He immediately started singing, the aquarium said, which was reciprocated by the broader penguin colony.

"The team's focus is now on Magic, who will soon prepare for his first breeding season without Sphen," Mr Dilly said.

Sphen is also survived by Sphengic - known as Lara - and Clancy, the couple's two fostered chicks.

Magic and Sphen had been together for six years. Staff first noticed an attraction between them when they saw them bowing to each other - a gentoo way of flirting.

Members of the public have paid tribute to Sphen in a condolence message board on the aquarium's website.

"Sphen and Magic were equality icons. My heart breaks for the keepers and the whole Sea Life Sydney team," wrote long-time fan Mark.

"You taught the world so much. We will never forget you, Habibi," another user named Rach added, using an Arabic term of affection.