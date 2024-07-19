‘One hell of a golfer’: ‘Everyday Americans’ (and Trump golf club employees) praise his game

Among the high-profile speakers lavishing praise on Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Thursday were a number of “everyday Americans,” two of whom had one thing in common: They were employees of the former president.

Specifically, employees at some of the many Trump-owned golf courses dotted across the world. As well as extolling the virtues of the newly minted GOP presidential nominee, one took pains to note that Trump was “one hell of a golfer.”

The second “everyday American” to speak on Thursday was John Nieporte, a professional PGA golfer, who got his start in the industry after caddying for the former president. His professional profile lists only two events played.

“We all know that President Trump is willing to die for our country because we just witnessed that,” Nieporte told the convention center. “But what I’m here to tell you tonight is that Donald Trump is a great boss and one hell of a golfer.”

“Donald Trump: 21 club championships. Joe Biden: zero.”

Donald Trump looks on ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on August 10, 2023 (Getty Images)

Nieporte described watching Trump hit a “perfect” 210-yard shot to within 10 feet of a hole during a club championship in March, after which the president sunk the putt. Some time later, the pair played together, and Trump ultimately hired him as his instructor.

“I went on to become the head golf professional, and I’ll never forget that moment with Mr Trump. He truly changed my life. But that’s who Donald Trump is,” he said.

“As much as I’ll miss him in the clubhouse, we need to vote him back in The White House."

Trump has not let campaigning for re-election get in the way of his golfing. In a video posted to his Truth Social account just after the June 27 debate, the former president sat on a golf cart alongside his son Barron, while blasting Joe Biden as a “broken down pile of crap.”

Donald Trump held a recent campaign rally at his lavish Trump National Doral club, in Florida, (REUTERS)

Days later, on July 9, the former president hosted a major rally at his lavish Trump National Doral club in Florida, during which he officially introduced his youngest son Barron to the political scene.

During the rally, Trump challenged Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match that he claimed would be “bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters,” describing the club as “one of the greatest golf courses on Earth.” The two men had bizarrely clashed over the subject during their now infamous debate on June 27.

“I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that’s a lot,” Trump declared. “That means 20 strokes in case you don’t play golf. I will give him 10 strokes a side and if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity that he wants, $1 million.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign said: “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Trump’s weird antics. He’s busy leading America and defending the free world.”

Trump previously challenged Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match that he claimed would be ‘bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters’ (AFP via Getty Images)

At the RNC on Thursday, another “everyday American” took the stage: Carrie Ruiz, the general manager of golf at Trump National Doral, who also fawned over Trump’s “unrelenting drive.”

Speaking about how Trump promoted her to the prestigious position, she praised his hiring decision as an “out of the box choice” in a historically male-dominated industry.

“I am not a golf professional. I cannot break 90… yet,” Ruiz said. “But none of that mattered to President Trump. He looks at things differently, he welcomes the unconventional, and I am proud to be among the countless women he’s promoted to leadership positions.”