One Hospitalized Following Kiosk Fire Near Lincoln Memorial

One person was hospitalised with serious non-life-threatening injuries following a fire involving a propane tank at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Thursday, March 28, DC Fire and EMS said.

Footage released by DC Fire and EMS shows firefighters working at the site to deal with the fire.

The service initially reported the blaze as a one-alarm fire.

The service said an adult male was taken to hospital with serious non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was not known. Credit: DC Fire and EMS via Storyful