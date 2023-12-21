Advertisement

One hospitalized after a stabbing in Key West. Two teens are in custody, police say

David Goodhue

One person was flown to a Miami-Dade hospital Thursday night after being stabbed in Key West, according to police.

The victim is 19 years old. It wasn’t immediately known whether the person is male or female.

Key West Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said two teens are in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.