One killed and 12 trapped underground at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Colorado

One person has been killed and 12 are trapped about 300m (1,000ft) underground at a former Colorado gold mine that is now a tourist attraction.

It happened around noon on Thursday when a lift failed at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine attraction in Cripple Creek.

Rescuers are trying to repair the elevator to bring the trapped people back to the surface.

With one group already below ground, the lift had a mechanical fault as others headed down the mineshaft, said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The incident killed one person - although it's not been revealed how they died - and four others suffered minor injuries.

That group was able to return to the surface but the lift is out of action until the problem is fixed and its safety can be verified.

Radio communication with the trapped group - 11 tourists and their guide - is working and they have water, blankets and chairs, said the sheriff.

He said those trapped hadn't been told someone had died, only that there's an issue with the lift, in order to keep them calm.

Sheriff Mikesell said the group's guide has mine rescue experience but that firefighters are on standby if the lift can't be fixed.

"If we have to, we can bring people up on those ropes, but it also subjects those first responders now to the threat

and endangerment of doing so," said Mr Mikesell.

The former mine is about 110 miles (180km) south of Denver and has been operating tours for 50 years.

It opened in the late 1800s and closed in 1961.

The ride to the bottom takes about two minutes and visitors can see veins of gold in the rock and ride an underground tram, according to the mine's website.