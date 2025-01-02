Cybertruck filled with fuel and fireworks explodes at Trump's Las Vegas hotel

Madeline Halpert and Christal Hayes - BBC News
·4 min read

Police are investigating after a Tesla Cybertruck filled with fuel canisters and firework mortars exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The driver was killed and seven people were injured, police said without naming any of the individuals involved. Officials said all injuries were minor.

The truck was rented in Colorado and arrived in the city Wednesday morning, less than two hours before the detonation, police said. Parked in front of the hotel near a glass entrance, the vehicle started to smoke, then exploded.

In an evening address, President Joe Biden said the White House was tracking the incident and law enforcement was investigating "whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans", which left 15 dead early on New Year's Day.

In an afternoon press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill showed dramatic footage of the explosion and photos of the aftermath, including several fuel canisters along with large fireworks in the truck bed.

Footage showed the truck parked directly in front of the entrance of the hotel. The truck sits idle for several seconds before exploding - bursts of multi-coloured fireworks shooting in multiple directions.

Another video showed investigators using a black fire-retardant tarp to put out the blaze and the charred remains of the truck bed. An array of gas and fuel canisters were left behind along with the remnants of more than a dozen firework mortars.

The fire occurred around 08:40 PT (15:40 GMT), just hours after a man drove a truck with an Islamic State (IS) group flag into the crowd in New Orleans. At least 15 people died and dozens were injured.

Mr McMahill of the Las Vegas Police Department said the authorities were examining whether the incident could be connected to the one in New Orleans, where improvised explosive devices were found near the scene.

He said they were also investigating whether it might be linked to President-Elect Donald Trump, who owns the hotel, or Elon Musk, who owns Tesla.

"Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump Hotel, there's lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward," he said.

The FBI also said the agency was looking into whether the incident might be an act of terrorism, but the authorities said they currently had not confirmed the identity of the driver, who died in the vehicle. Authorities also said thus far, they had found no evidence that this incident was related to IS.

"I know everybody's interested in that word, and trying to see if we can say, 'Hey, this is a terrorist attack.' That is our goal, and that's what we're trying to do," FBI special agent in charge Jeremy Schwartz told reporters at a news conference.

The sheriff noted that both vehicles appeared to be rented from Turo, an app-based car rental company. The authorities say they do have the name of the person who rented the vehicle but have not officially confirmed it was the person driving the vehicle.

"As you can imagine, with an explosion here on an iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take to keep our community safe," he said during a news conference.

Mr McMahill said there was no longer a threat to the Las Vegas community.

Officer walks near the remains of a black-tarp covered Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance of Trump Tower, in Las Vegas
[Reuters]

Biden was briefed on both the attack in New Orleans and the Las Vegas explosion.

"We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas," said the president in an evening address.

"Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans."

Fire department officials said emergency responders had quickly worked to extinguish the vehicle fire.

They added that the public should stay away from the area. The hotel was evacuated, with most of the guests moving to a different location.

It is owned in part by President-elect Donald Trump's company. In a post on X, Trump's son, Eric Trump, said a "reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas".

"The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism," he said.

Stephen Ferlando told the Washington Post that he had witnessed the incident from his hotel room on the 53rd floor of the Trump Tower. He told the outlet there was "definitely an explosion" and that the windows had begun to shake.

The Trump Hotel spans 64 floors with around 1,300 suites, according to its website.

Trump recently named Musk to co-lead a presidential advisory commission, the Department of Government Efficiency, after the two became close during Trump's campaign.

