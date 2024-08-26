One killed in Greene County rollover crash
One killed in Greene County rollover crash
One killed in Greene County rollover crash
A semi-trailer truck plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge into a lake near Sicamous, B.C., about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops. Officials said Sunday afternoon that the driver's remains and the vehicle's wreckage have both been recovered.Sicamous RCMP said in a press release around 2:45 p.m. PT. Saturday that they initially responded to the incident earlier that day at around 6:45 a.m. PT. Police also believe that the driver was the only person inside the truck.The Columbia Shuswap Regional
With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car for your money isn't easy. The wrong choice leaves you trapped in a money pit, draining your finances with repair costs, poor gas...
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...
On a late December afternoon more than 34 years ago, a mother crossed a downtown North Carolina street after shopping with her friend at a department store and was struck by a car, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
SICAMOUS, B.C. — A semi-trailer truck has plunged 18 metres off a highway bridge in Sicamous, B.C., and emergency officials say the driver — the only occupant — is missing.
The 24-year-old also was driving with a suspended license when he was pulled over in Sumter County, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just how well do you know this legendary pony car?
The driver did not slow down as traffic approached ongoing road construction, according to Arlington police.
The RW Bruhn Bridge near Sicamous was closed Saturday afternoon after a truck crashed off the bridge and into the water below. RCMP said they believe the driver is deceased.
Many children have gone back to school in the U.S., and the days are getting shorter, but there is still one more excuse to use the swimsuits and beach towels before packing them up: Labor Day.
The deadly wreck happened on the southbound side of I-95, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
United's SVP of network planning and alliances, Patrick Quayle, said the A321XLR will open cities in Europe and Africa that the 757 couldn't reach.
If your windshield wipers begin to deteriorate over time, you can replace them yourself. Here is our detailed guide on how to install wiper blades yourself.
On August 30, Gooding & Company will auction this Pegaso Z-102 Series II Berlinetta, one of only 10 examples built.
Police said the 22-year-old driver suspected of killing Julie Maldonado drunkenly ran a red light, hitting her on her motorcycle.
Kian Dawson from Londonderry died and a man in his 20s is in hospital following a crash on Saturday.
When Californians are staring down deadlines — that strongly benefit EV manufacturers — those companies need to be on the front lines of transparency and solutions to ensure the future of our roads is safer.
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
Our top six picks of the latest offerings from names like Fliteboard, Lift and Aerofoils are designed for all rider types.
A 10-foot-long python was discovered in a vehicle during a bust of an illegal sideshow in the San Francisco Bay Area that attracted hundreds of people, authorities say. The Vallejo Police Department said officials received multiple calls around 11:12 p.m. Friday of a sideshow involving roughly 500 vehicles in that bay area city. Drivers were blocking traffic, beaming lasers into the eyes of other motorists, and spinning their vehicles, according to a police statement.