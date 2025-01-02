Driver who died in Tesla explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel identified

Anthony France and Matt Watts
·5 min read
Driver who died in Tesla explosion outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel identified

Firework mortars and camp fuel canisters were found stuffed into the back of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel killing the driver and injuring seven people.

In an evening address, President Joe Biden said the White House was tracking the incident and law enforcement was investigating "whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans", which left 15 dead early on New Year's Day.

A report on the Denver7 news website suggested a link between the suspect who died in the hired Tesla, who is yet to be identified by the authorities, and the man accused of driving a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, reporting that they had previously served at the same military base.

He was named in local media reports on Thursday as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, from Colorado Springs.

The £63,000 Tesla- made by Trump ally Elon Musk’s firm - was seen ablaze yards from the building’s revolving doors.

Detectives said the cybertruck pulled up in front of the hotel on Wednesday around 8.40am near a glass entrance, then smoke started coming from it before the explosion.

It comes hours after pick-up truck driver Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, killed 15 and injured more than 30 others after ramming into a crowd of revellers in New Orleans, Louisiana on New Year's Day.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials said that a person died inside the futuristic-looking vehicle and seven people nearby suffered minor injuries.

By late Wednesday afternoon, authorities were still working to get the body out of the vehicle and start processing the evidence inside. President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion.

"Our number one goal is to ensure that we have the proper identification of the subject involved in this incident," said Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge for the FBI's Las Vegas office.

"Following that, our second objective is to determine whether this was an act of terrorism or not."

Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said authorities know who rented the truck with the Turo app in Colorado, but are not releasing the name until investigators determine if it is the same person who died.

Mr McMahill said video captured at Telsa charging stations provided by chief executive Elon Musk helped authorities track the vehicle's journey, arriving in Las Vegas about 7.30am local time, then driving about an hour later into the valet area of the Trump International Hotel, where it sat 15 to 20 seconds before the explosion occurred.

Video presented at an afternoon news conference showed a tumble of charred fireworks mortars, cannisters and other explosive devices crowded into the back of the pickup. The truck bed walls were still intact because the blast shot straight up rather than to the sides.

Mr Musk said on Wednesday afternoon on X that "we have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself".

He continued: "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

In an earlier post on the platform Mr Musk said that his entire senior team was investigating the explosion, adding: "We've never seen anything like this."

Law enforcement officers stand behind yellow tape near entrance of Trump Tower (REUTERS)
Mr Musk has recently become a member of Mr Trump's inner circle. Neither Mr Trump nor Mr Musk were in Las Vegas early on Wednesday. Both had attended Mr Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mr Trump's estate in South Florida.

Mr Musk was at Mr Trump's resort on election night and has been a frequent guest there. Mr Trump has named Mr Musk, the world's richest man, to co-lead a new effort to find ways to cut the government's size and spending.

"This is a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it's the Trump Tower," Mr McMahill said when reporters asked about possible political connections. "So there's obviously things to be concerned about and it's something we continue to look at."

The truck explosion came hours after a driver rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans' famed French Quarter early on New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people before being shot to death by police. That crash was being investigated as a terrorist attack and police believe the driver was not acting alone.

"We are absolutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world," Mr McMahill said. "We aren't ruling anything out."

(Getty Images)
In a statement, Turo said it was working with authorities.

"We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat," the statement said.

In Las Vegas, witness Ana Bruce, visiting from Brazil, said she heard three explosions.

"The first one where we saw the fire, the second one, I guess, was the battery or something like that, and the third was the big one that smoked the entire area and was the moment when everyone was told to evacuate and stay away," Ms Bruce said.

Her travel companion, Alcides Antunes, showed video he took of flames lapping the sides of the silver-coloured vehicle.

The 64-storey hotel is just off the Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, posted about the fire on the social media platform X. He praised the fire department and local law enforcement "for their swift response and professionalism".

