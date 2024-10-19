One Last Thing with Damon Wayans: The Iconic Costume He Kept from“ In Living Color ”(Exclusive)

The comedian, 64, stars with his son Damon Jr. in the new CBS sitcom 'Poppa’s House'

Sonja Flemming/CBS Damon Wayans Sr. in 2024

Damon Wayans took a few mementos from his sketch comedy series In Living Color which premiered in 1990 and aired for five seasons.

"I have my Homey D. Clown suit and my Men on Films hats all in a little man cave," the comedian/actor, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My house is my house so all the stuff's in there. And if I need to stroke my ego, I'll look at it."

Everett Damon Wayans (right) as Homey D. Clown on 'In Living Color'

So has he put it on since the show wrapped in 1994? "I haven't put on the suit," he admits. "But I would if they want to make a movie."

Damons, who stars alongside his son, Damon Jr., in the new CBS series Poppa's House, chatted with the magazine for One Last Thing:

Last thing I do before I go onstage

I sing Michael Jackson songs in my dressing room. It helps me warm up my voice while I jump around and stretch.

Last time I danced

I got a music room that I just kind of dance around in. I used to go out by myself to clubs and be the dude sweating on the dance floor. It wasn’t to get or impress nobody. I just had to dance.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Damon Wayans Jr., Damon Wayans

Last time I cried

My dad passed two years ago, and I still haven’t cried because his faith was so strong. But when my mom passed in 2020, I cried a river. Four years ago [my sister] Kim gave me photo books of my mom’s life. I haven’t looked at them yet because I just know I’m going to boohoo.

Last fashion disaster

We wore those bright colors for In Living Color, which was cool at the time. But sometimes I look at

those pictures and think, “That was a bit much.”

Poppa's House airs Mondays on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

