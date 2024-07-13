One Last Thing with Emma Roberts: Why She and Her Boyfriend Cried So Hard They Ended Up Laughing (Exclusive)

The actress, who stars in the new Prime Video movie 'Space Cadet', reveals she and her boyfriend "were sobbing" after watching a recent movie

Esteban Calderon

Emma Roberts isn't one to shy away from her emotions.



The actress, 33, who stars in the new film Space Cadet, spoke to PEOPLE for its One Last Thing page and revealed the last time she had been moved to tears.

"I watched the movie The Iron Claw with my boyfriend, and the two of us were sobbing," Roberts says. "It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder."

Roberts, who is mom to son Rhodes, 3, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, shares a few more of her "lasts" below.



Last fashion disaster

I styled myself for the premiere of the first movie I did, Blow. My mom allowed me to pick out my outfit: camouflage capri flare pants and clogs with leopard fur inside. I thought I was the coolest 10 year old in the world.

Last perfect day off

Definitely sleeping in and then taking my 3 year old to the beach. It was the most beautiful day, and we were collecting shells and rocks and throwing them back into the ocean.



Last dream I remember

I’ve been having bad nightmares lately. I don’t remember them, but I wake up knowing that I was having one. I’ve been watching a lot of true crime — I need to start watching lighter stuff before bed!

Last moment of self-care

My favorite time of the night is after I put my son to bed, and I get to unplug and take a bath, do a face mask, listen to some meditation music. Just to have an hour or two where I’m taking care of myself.

Space Cadet is now on Prime Video.



