One Last Thing with “Hotel Cocaine’s” Mark Feuerstein: Why He Panics When He Sees 11:11 on a Clock (Exclusive)

The actor, who stars in the upcoming MGM+ series Hotel Cocaine, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Mark Feuerstein admits that he often takes a little time out of his day to indulge in a superstition.

"Whenever I catch the clock on my phone saying 11:11, I kiss it and make as many wishes as I can before it turns to 11:12," the actor, 52, tells PEOPLE. "It’s a panicked litany of prayers for my family, my friends and myself."

He even takes it one step further. "And if I actually catch the clock change from 11:11 to 11:12 the wishes are nullified. It’s a precarious and delicate superstition," he explains.

Feuerstein, who stars in the MGM+ series Hotel Cocaine and the upcoming AppleTV+ limited series Lady in the Lake, chatted with PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last time I stayed up past my bedtime

We watch Survivor every week as a family. Our daughter Lila was out late one night, and my wife [television writer and producer Dana Klein] and I waited up so we could watch it with her. It was worth it, especially considering she’s leaving for college.

Last time I was starstruck

Working with Natalie Portman on the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Lady in the Lake. I’ve been a fan of hers since The Professional, and she couldn’t have been cooler.

Last time I faced a fear

Every time I let my 16-year-old son [Frisco] drive. But he’s gotten better. This morning I put on my headphones and listened to a podcast. He was thrilled I wasn’t yelling, and I was thrilled I survived.

Last thing I do before I go to bed

Throw out the container of Jeni’s Brambleberry Crisp Ice Cream I just devoured.

Hotel Cocaine premieres June 16 on MGM+.

