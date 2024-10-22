ONE YEAR LATER: Killers of The Flower Moon and Osage Nation's appeal to the public
ONE YEAR LATER: Killers of The Flower Moon and Osage Nation's appeal to the public
ONE YEAR LATER: Killers of The Flower Moon and Osage Nation's appeal to the public
A judge on Monday dismissed a second lawsuit over the bedroom scene in the 1968 version of “Romeo and Juliet,” finding that the lead actors consented to their appearance in the film. Actors Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting were 16 and 17 at the time of filming. They first sued Paramount in December 2022, alleging …
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
Tina Brown, founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that “all of [Meghan Markle’s] ideas are total crap,” in an astonishing attack on the Californian royals’ judgement.The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor who is penning a new Substack newsletter, entitled, “Fresh Hell,” said the split had been very unfortunate for the royal family, which could still use Harry’s help.Read more at The Daily Beast.
He called it a "disaster" too and worried he'd never work after its release.
The couple's date night took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 19
Although there is no industry standard, folks in the culinary world have strong opinions.
These stars aren't the only famous people in their family
Coronation Street star Bruce Jones responds to upcoming death storyline.
Robert Downey Jr. has some thoughts about the real-life tech tycoon his Marvel character Iron Man is most often compared to. And he’s not particularly gung-ho about Elon Musk “cosplaying” as the character.“I’ve only met him a few times,” Downey Jr. said of Musk during a sit down on New York Magazine’s On With Kara Swisher podcast that aired Monday, but “I just wish that he would control his behavior a little more.”Downey Jr.’s comments came in response to Swisher’s remark that Musk had been “cos
Tom Holland has landed his next lead movie role in the new Christopher Nolan film.
Anna Kendrick's character was based on a former actress who had a run-in with serial killer Rodney Alcala on the game show.
During their tour of Australia and Samoa, King Charles shared the relatable issue he and Queen Camilla experience at Buckingham Palace
I really, really need to know what that DoorDash driver sent.
Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton says it's "time to remind them" who "runs this valley" in the first look at the show's final episodes
"It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't," 50 Cent tells PEOPLE of calling out Combs' alleged actions over the years
The low-key, poolside ceremony in May 2021 was followed by some margaritas, the 'This Is Us' actor said on 'The Tonight Show' on Monday, Oct. 21
Zendaya shares a video on Instagram debuting new extra-long strawberry blonde curls. Her hairstyle has fans mistaking her for Shakira. See photos, here.
"Whenever someone hops on a Zoom meeting and is like, 'Sorry, I look like such a mess, haven’t had my coffee!' or like, 'Please excuse the lighting!' It’s like...babe...I’m physically incapable of not staring at my own reflection for this entire meeting. You don’t even exist to me."
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with director Robert Zemeckis in 'Here,' 30 years after 'Forrest Gump'
A movie that was produced by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won an award over the weekend.