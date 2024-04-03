How one of Lexington’s hardest hit neighborhoods is cleaning up from storm damage

Debris cleanup from Tuesday’s severe storms remains ongoing in across Lexington Wednesday.

Crews were spotted on Fontaine Road near E. High Street cleaning up large trees that had fallen during the storm. The area around the Chevy Chase neighborhood seemed to be one of the hardest hit in town with lots of downed trees and limbs.

Clifton Matekovich, who lives in a house in the area that suffered a lot of damage, said he was sitting on the front porch of his home doing some work when the downpour of rain suddenly began.

“I looked to the left and I saw a tree fall, saw the sparks and I realized it was probably a good time to head back inside,” Matekovich said.

Matekovich said went into his basement for a few minutes while the storm passed. When he came back outside he saw trees and a transformer down.

Matekovich was outside helping clean up storm debris Wednesday. He said he has been pleased with the city’s response.

“I can’t complain honestly,” Matekovich said. “They really have been doing a good job.”

Clifton Matekovitch clears tree limbs April 3, 2024 from a downed tree on his property during after the 80 mph straight line wind storm that swept over Lexington, Ky the night before.

City of Lexington truck prepares to hall a load of storm debris from a downed trees on Louisiana Ave April 3, 2024.

City clean-up crews work to remove storm debris from downed trees April 3, 2024 on Louisiana Ave.

A damaged car sits in a driveway in the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Lexington on April 3, 2024.

Another crew was spotted on Fincastle Road near Ridgeway Road. Jean Molloy, who lives on Fincastle Road, said she was just about to drive to work when the storm hit and her driveway was blocked with debris.

“It looks like a war zone, you just can’t believe the damage,” Molloy said.

Another crew was spotted on Melrose Avenue in the Chevy Chase neighborhood. Many homes in the area suffered damage from the storm, including a home that had a tree that fell on top of it, sending a woman to a hospital.

Monte Young was helping cut up pieces of a tree that fell down in front of a home on Melrose Avenue Wednesday. Young works for a man who owns many properties in the Chevy Chase neighborhood, and he estimated he’ll be busy helping clean up storm damage until next week.

A large three trunk is ready for hauling away April 3, 2024 on Louisiana Ave. during clean up following the severe storms that swept over Lexington, Ky.

An uprooted tree April 3, 2024. in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Lexington.

How to get rid of tree limbs, storm debris in Lexington

Fayette County residents are encouraged to submit reports of damage to their home or property to Survey123. The Lexington Emergency Management Agency said submitting damage reports helped officials see where resources are most needed.

Fayette County residents can also drop off storm debris free of charge at Haley Pike landfill (4216 Hedger Lane), or at the training pad on Old Frankfort Pike (1631 Old Frankfort Pike), according to Mayor Linda Gorton’s office. Storm debris drop-off is available from Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People must present a Fayette County driver’s license or other proof of residence in Fayette County when dropping off storm debris.

Residents who are unable to get debris to a drop-off site should leave the debris on the curb for collection, the mayor’s office said. Debris should be cut into four-feet sections.

Residents who don’t have city pickup or can’t cut the debris into four-feet sections should call 311 to schedule a pickup. The mayor’s office said the maximum length of collectible debris is 12 feet in length and, and 16 inches in diameter.

