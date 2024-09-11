One Lucky Individual in Texas Purchased Winning $800 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket at a Gas Station

The winning ticket had the numbers 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 and the gold Mega ball 6

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Stock image of a Mega Millions ticket

A lucky individual in Texas is the recipient of a life-changing amount of money, as they just won close to a billion dollars in the latest Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, one ticket-holder won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot in Sugar Land, Texas, where it was purchased at a Murphy USA gas station, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket had the numbers 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 and the gold Mega ball 6.

The Sept. 10 drawing was the largest Mega Millions jackpot since the March 26 drawing, when $1.13 billion – the game’s fifth largest jackpot prize – was won by an out of state player, the Texas Lottery said in a press release.

Joe Raedle/Getty Mega Millions

Furthermore, the press release noted that the $800 million-dollar has an estimated cash value of $401.8 million – which is the seventh biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The month of September is said to be a lucky one, lottery officials noted in their release, as there have been 22 Mega Millions winners during September since the game’s launch 22 years ago – with the most recent win occurring on Sept. 21, 2021, when a $431 million prize was won by a player outside of the state.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, Sept. 13, but with a significant drop in prize money comparatively, as the new jackpot is only worth $20 million.

