One man in critical condition after house fire in Severn

Congressional leaders have at last reached agreement on the overall price tag of the next batch of government spending bills, lawmakers announced on Sunday -- a major step toward averting a partial shutdown that is set to begin later this month. The deal would set top-line spending for fiscal year 2024 at $1.59 trillion, the amount originally agreed to by President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during negotiations over the government's debt limit last year. Agreeing on those figures allows lawmakers in the House and Senate to begin working on the text of individual spending bills -- an ongoing point of contention on Capitol Hill, particularly among House Republicans, a faction of whom ousted McCarthy in October amid infighting over how to move forward on spending legislation.