One man in critical condition after house fire in Severn
Investigators are working to determine what caused a house fire in Severn on Monday morning. Around 6:50 a.m., a call was received from a resident in the 700 block of Jennie Drive who was alerted by smoke detectors. Once on scene, firefighters reported a fire from the basement of the home. One of the residents who was inside the home told firefighters someone was still trapped inside.