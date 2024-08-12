One man in custody, other suspect wanted on warrants in fatal shooting east of Calgary

Elijah Blake Strawberry is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a rural intersection east of Calgary. Police say Strawberry is armed and dangerous and members of the public should call 911 and not approach. (RCMP - image credit)

Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last Tuesday at a rural intersection east of Calgary.

Just before noon last Tuesday, police were called to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.

Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a Fortis employee suffering a "superficial" wound.

RCMP have been working for nearly a week to identify the two suspects.

Colin Hough died Tuesday when he was shot on a rural road east of Calgary while working as a Rocky View County employee. Two suspects remain at large.

On Monday, police announced a major break in the case.

Charges are pending against one suspect who was arrested with the help of Edmonton police on Sunday.

RCMP say the accused will be named once he is formally charged. After an arrest, police have 24 hours to lay a charge.

A second suspect has been identified as Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, who is wanted on warrants.

It is the same man who appeared in a Cochrane doorbell camera image released by RCMP last week as a "person of interest."

RCMP are looking to speak with the man in the image on the right, calling him a person of interest in the investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting that took place at the rural intersection east of Calgary, shown in the image on the left.

He is six feet one inch, weighing about 170 pounds and is described as having a light complexion.

According to RCMP, Strawberry has several arm and face tattoos.

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. Police are urging anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 and not approach.