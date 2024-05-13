One man dead after fatal house fire in Surrey, B.C.: RCMP

SURREY — RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say its officers are helping the fire department investigate a blaze in a home where a man's body was found on Sunday.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene the occupants of the home had escaped, except for the man who lived in a secondary suite.

The identification of the man who died hasn't been confirmed.

RCMP says in a statement that it is working with a fire inspector to investigate the cause, although it's not believed it's suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the circumstances of the man's death.

Police say witnesses or anyone with information who hasn't spoken to the police is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May, 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press