One man dead after water rescue near South Shore Park

NEWFANE, N.Y. — One summer day, a cow and a steer walked away from their farm. The cow was black and was named Blackee. The steer was golden brown, with two stubby horns. He was named Hornee. Nobody knows when the cows got out, or how. They crossed a field and a road and wandered onto a neighbor’s yard. This type of thing sometimes happens in rural western New York, where pastures and farms stretch for miles. But Hornee and Blackee had crossed not into another farm but into an animal sanctuary w