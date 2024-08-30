One man, One Car, A Journey from Bakersfield to Pakistan

The Daily Beast

What next for Vladimir Putin? Or, maybe, where next?Bogged down in the Donbas, humiliated by Ukraine’s cross-border incursion into the Kursk region, the Russian strongman faces the clearest threat to his authority since last year’s abortive Wagner revolt.And with his back against the wall, Putin is at his most dangerous, according to critics who describe his “street thug” mentality. The fear is that the Moscow bully could double down on his Ukraine gamble by making war on another front, taking o