One man shot and killed in Alta Vista

Police tape blocks off a section of a parking lot on September 19, 2024. The death of one man in Alta Vista is being investigated as a homicide. (Emma Weller/CBC - image credit)

One man has died in hospital after he was shot in Alta Vista Thursday evening, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

A spokesperson said paramedics responded to a call at 1940 Heron Rd. on Thursday, where they found an adult man who had been shot. They brought him to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

Coun. Mary Carr, who represents the Alta Vista Ward, posted on Facebook that the shooting took place at the Herongate Shopping Centre.

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting as a homicide but says there is no known threat to public safety. It wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there will "continue to be a significant police presence in the area."