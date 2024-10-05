One month to Election Day. Here’s what to watch

Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN
·7 min read

A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

It’s officially the final month of the 2024 presidential election, an affair that has felt bonkers for months.

Americans witnessed the sitting Democratic president drop out of the race, the Republican nominee narrowly escape an assassination attempt and the rise of the first woman of color on a national ticket.

Where are the candidates spending money?

Money isn’t everything in politics, but it’s certainly not nothing. Where the campaigns – and the super PACs that support them – spend money is, if nothing else, a good indicator of where they see opportunity.

CNN’s David Wright tracks spending, and here’s what he messaged me when I asked where the money is headed in this final month as the ad wars intensify:

You can see how each side is placing bets on their best path to 270 electoral votes. In the first week of October, the (Kamala) Harris campaign is spending the most in the critical trio of “Blue Wall” states – they’ve got more than $5 million booked in Pennsylvania, about $4 million booked in Michigan, plus about $2.7 million booked in Wisconsin. And that makes sense – if Harris wins all three of those states, plus Nebraska’s up-for-grabs electoral vote in the swingy second congressional district (where the campaign also has more than $300,000 in ad time this week), she’s the next president.

The (Donald) Trump campaign, on the other hand, is looking to the Sun Belt. This week, Trump’s campaign is spending the most on ads in Pennsylvania, $3.8 million – it’s really the linchpin to both sides’ strategies. But in addition to that, the campaign is also spending $3.4 million in North Carolina and nearly $3 million in Georgia, its other top targets, and if he wins those two states plus Pennsylvania, he’s heading back to the White House.

How are the two sides getting out the vote?

The policy proposals have been rolled out, and the candidates have tried to define each other. Now it’s time to get voters to the polls or the mailbox.

Voting early and by mail is already underway in much of the country, although early voting is not expected to reach the same level as it did in the Covid-19 pandemic election of 2020. Trump remains a mail-voting skeptic, but Republicans are embracing the practice in key states this year in an effort to keep pace with Democrats.

Some Republicans are raising questions about other elements of Trump’s get-out-the-vote strategy, as CNN’s Steve Contorno and Fredreka Schouten report. Instead of knocking on doors in key states, Trump’s allies are using funding from tech billionaire Elon Musk to do some nontraditional things.

Contorno and Schouten write:

Targeting irregular voters, teaching supporters to surveil polling places and bombarding states with voting-related lawsuits – this is the machine the Trump campaign has built for an election that many expect to hinge on just tens of thousands of ballots cast across seven battleground states. It’s a gamble, Trump’s campaign internally acknowledges, but one that they insist is built on data they have collected over nearly a decade and tested for the past six months.

Read their full report.

Who is on the campaign trail?

Harris has supporters to the left and supporters to the right.

High-profile backers like Barack Obama, the popular former Democratic president, will hit the trail to appeal to the party’s base. Per CNN’s reporting, Obama plans a 27-day blitz for Harris. He’ll appear at events and lend his name to emails and fundraising materials.

Meanwhile, disaffected anti-Trump Republicans like former Rep. Liz Cheney will campaign for Harris and try to appeal to moderates, independents and even Republicans who want to move on from Trump.

Trump will get bold-face support from the world’s richest man, Musk, who is set to appear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday at the site where Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin in July.

But Trump has fewer surrogates he can turn to. Former Republican President George W. Bush is not a vocal supporter, and his vice president, Dick Cheney, has said he will vote for Harris. The party has changed so much that Bush and Cheney probably wouldn’t be welcome at a Trump rally.

Is ‘less pessimistic’ good enough?

The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates could ease access to money and make people more comfortable they’ll be able to buy a house or a car. Strong jobs numbers from September suggest people who want jobs can get them. An East Coast port workers strike was short-lived and won’t turn into the campaign issue it could have been.

But some things are still going to be much more expensive on Election Day than they were when Trump was president. And oil prices could rise over the next month, making voters feel the pinch.

While larger shifts toward Harris in polling over the summer have stalled, there’s some evidence Americans’ perceptions of the economy are shifting, according to Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report. On CNN’s “Inside Politics,” she described Cook polling that finds the overall horse race in 2024 is unchanged, but there are shifts deeper down among key voters in key states. Trump’s lead on who voters trust to deal with inflation is gone. His lead on immigration is smaller.

“Voters … they’re not feeling great about the economy, but they’re feeling less pessimistic about the economy,” Walter said. Voters who feel “meh” about the economy seem to be feeling better about Harris, she said.

Keep an eye on the “meh” vote.

Will all North Carolinians and Georgians be able to vote?

North Carolina and Georgia are both key electoral states and major disaster areas as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Rescue workers are still trying to find missing people, particularly in rural parts of North Carolina that were hit by flooding and have been cut off from aid. As the humanitarian story plays out, there will come a time when it’s appropriate to start looking at whether people whose homes are gone and roads were washed away will be able to have their voices heard.

RELATED: Read more about the relief effort in North Carolina as the clock ticks to find Helene survivors.

Will what’s happening around the world hurt Harris?

Democrats have tried to move beyond the rift in their party over the situation in the Middle East. Progressives who want the US to do more for Palestinians were largely sidelined at the Democratic National Convention in August, and Harris has tried very hard to balance her support for Israel with recognition of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

But now Israel is in conflict with Lebanon to the north and has traded missiles with Iran. It’s not clear how or if the growing regional war in the Middle East will affect the US election, but there is a simmering division among Democrats that could present problems for them, particularly in the key state of Michigan if some people frustrated with US support for Israel decide not to vote.

Will Trump’s 2020 election interference trial loom in this election?

There’s no way Trump’s federal trial for interfering in the 2020 presidential election will be completed, much less underway, by the time Election Day rolls around. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be developments in the much-delayed affair.

The biggest of these likely occurred Thursday, when much of special counsel Jack Smith’s case was publicly released by Judge Tanya Chutkan. There were interesting new details in the court filing, but it’s also possible that any outrage over Trump’s 2020 actions is already baked into the voting equation.

More importantly, many of the campaign tactics Smith describes sound familiar to the election skepticism being deployed by Trump and his allies in 2024. Read more from CNN’s justice team.

Are you registered to vote?

Take a moment and think about your own situation. Are you registered to vote? Do you know how you’ll go about voting? Many states allow some kind of same-day voting registration, but not all. Check out CNN’s voter handbook for information on your state.

What happens after Election Day?

It’s one month to Election Day, but that’s a little bit of a misnomer. So many Americans are already voting that Election Day is arguably here right now. Plus, the counting of mail-in votes and the potential for recounts in consequential states mean that we likely won’t know who won the election soon after polls close on November 5.

In non-2024 developments, Trump faces sentencing for his conviction on falsifying business records in New York with regard to 2016 hush money payments on November 26.

No matter what happens with the 2024 election, Trump is unlikely to accept the results if Harris wins. His allies are preparing for a legal fight after Election Day to contest votes and potentially the certification of election results, which must be completed by December 11 for electors to gather in state capitals and officially cast electoral votes on December 17.

Then, as everyone should remember from 2020, the electoral votes are meant to be counted in Congress, this time with Vice President Harris presiding, on January 6, 2025. The new president takes the oath of office on January 20, 2025.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

Latest Stories

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • George Conway Flips A Republican Dog Whistle Right Back On Donald Trump In New Ad

    The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • Trump Denies Making False Post of Endorsement from Top American Banker

    Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.This came as a surprise to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d

  • Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing

    A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • Donald Trump Can’t Help But Bring Up One Of His Biggest Weaknesses

    The Democratic campaign has been less focused on Trump’s election denial, but Trump inserts it into the news cycle all on his own.

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 Legal Nightmare Is Far From Over

    Shan Wu is a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to Attorney General Janet RenoWith one 165-page filing, Special Counsel Jack Smith may have put the “surprise” back into the over-used political term “October Surprise.” The modern political use of the term—the first 20th century use was about Fall sales in department stores—arose with former President Reagan’s campaign staff fearing that President Jimmy Carter might arrange a Iranian hostage release deal that might have turned the 198

  • Stephen Colbert Makes 'Weird' Discovery In Jack Smith's New Trump Brief

    The "Late Show" host pointed to the special counsel's "damning language" in his 165-page filing on Trump.

  • Harris holds a 66-electoral-vote lead over Trump, calculates prominent data scientist

    Data scientist Thomas Miller has crafted a model for forecasting the 2024 presidential election that appears far more reliable than polling.

  • Colorado judge who sentenced election denier Tina Peters to prison receives threats

    A rural Colorado county courthouse beefed up security Friday after threats were made against staff and a judge who sentenced former county clerk Tina Peters to nearly nine years behind bars and admonished her for her role in a data breach scheme catalyzed by the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Departures in House create crucial Republican targets in the fight for majority control

    After a tumultuous and unproductive session of Congress, nearly 50 House members decided either to not seek reelection or to run for a higher office this year, leaving Democratic vacancies in several tight races that could tilt control of the House to either party. Both Republicans and Democrats have had their fair share of turnover — with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, the most prominent — but Democrats are also losing prodigious fundraisers who have successfully held off GOP challengers in recent years. With fierce competition raging over just a couple dozen seats, that's left Democrats relying on fresh faces to hold their ground, while Republicans sense openings in four races in Virginia, Michigan and California.

  • We Do Not Recommend Mainlining the Delusional Narcissism Fueling RFK Jr.’s Crackpot Circus

    Recounting a terrible day with Robert Kennedy Jr., Russell Brand, and Jordan Peterson at the Rescue the Republic rally

  • Megyn Kelly says Harris message ‘working’: ‘She’s somehow getting through’

    Pundit Megyn Kelly said she thinks Vice President Harris is promoting a message that is resonating with voters, particularly on the economy, and could spell defeat for former President Trump in next month’s presidential election. “They care most about inflation, and they’re evenly split now on that issue,” Kelly said during a recent episode of…