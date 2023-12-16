One Month Out from IA Caucus
One Month Out from IA Caucus
Rep. Jared Moskowitz made the joking prediction days after Trump revealed his supporters can purchase a piece of the suit he wore in his mugshot.
NEW YORK (AP) — After hearing from 40 witnesses over 2 1/2 months, Judge Arthur Engoron sounded almost wistful as he presided over the last day of testimony in Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial. “In a strange way, I’m gonna miss this trial,” he said Wednesday. Things aren't over yet in the case, in which New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump of inflating his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Closing arguments are scheduled for early J
A binder full of intelligence about Russia's election interference went missing at the end of Trump's presidency, a CNN investigation revealed.
Text messages with rare criticism of Vladimir Putin appeared behind the Russian president on a giant studio screen during his televised annual phone-in.
An ophthalmologist from Mariupol has been sentenced to life in prison in absentia for treason, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Dec. 15.
(Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson is ending 2023 with an ominous preview of what to expect in the new year: dissension in his ranks that threatens to hamstring deals on US government funding, Ukraine war aid and border policy.Most Read from BloombergMike Johnson May Be the Next House Speaker to Lose His JobCiti Shuts Muni Business That Once Was Envy of RivalsShipping Giants Pause Red Sea Route as Houthi Attacks IntensifyThe Fed’s Shrinking Balance Sheet Is Worrying a Key Corner of US Fin
Trump or any potential future president would need a 2/3rds vote of the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
The CNN anchor sarcastically likened the Donald Trump ally to a key historical figure.
The Florida governor and GOP presidential rival told a reporter that Trump isn't likely to accept the results of the early 2024 primary contests — shocker!
Toronto city council voted Thursday to rename Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square and recommended a host of other landmarks be stripped of the Dundas name over connections to the trans-Atlantic slave trade.The move comes more than three years after council first received a petition raising concerns about the name at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in the United States.In a late council session Thursday night, councillors voted 19-2 to
Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is warning House Republicans that President Biden could not be impeached and removed from office for any conduct or crimes committed before he was elected president in 2020. Mullin’s statement in an interview with Newsmax pours cold water on a House GOP investigation into Biden’s family’s business dealings, particularly Hunter…
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
The former president says he asked his doctor "who's healthier" out of him and his predecessor.
The former U.S. representative from Illinois reacted to an embarrassing turn of events in the ex-Trump attorney's defamation case.
A New York appellate court rejected Donald Trump’s challenge of the gag order in his civil fraud trial Thursday. Trump’s attorneys petitioned the court over the gag order that bars him and the attorneys from speaking publicly about Judge Arthur Engoron’s court staff.
Hamas, since its inception in 1987, has called for armed resistance and the elimination of Israel.
Beijing's official readout from its annual Central Economic Work Conference suggests "remorse," an analyst writes.
Britain's defense ministry said Russian military bloggers demanded Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky's resignation after the failures.
The welcome news that Britain, Italy and Japan are jointly to build the next generation of fighter jets, a programme to be based in the UK, highlights the determination among non-American, Western (in the broadest sense) countries to prepare against the contingency of US withdrawal from Western defence engagement in favour of a national US-centric or isolationist approach to security. The European Union had already concluded in the wake of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine that it needed to become a
The Russian president seemed startled after being questioned by an AI-generated deepfake during a Q&A session.