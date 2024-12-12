One more cold day then warmer this weekend

WDSU - New Orleans

Meteorologist Devon Lucie shows us how cold you'll be to start off Thursday morning and how cold the day will be, then when clouds will return and how much warmer we'll get with specific forecasts for the Running of the Santas and the Lights on the Lake, then highlights our next rain chances tracking several weak fronts and how they'll affect temperatures over the weekend and next week, while finishing with your seven day forecast.

