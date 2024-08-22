One more day of comfy humidity, then it's back along with rain chances too
Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through the return of higher humidity and chances of showers and storms showing us when and where storms are most likely and how that will affect temperatures, then takes our forecast through the weekend and into next week showing us the chance of rain and the overall weather pattern, then turns our attention to the tropics and what's forecast over the next seven days while finally showing us the entire seven day outlook.